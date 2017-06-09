PolarityTE quarter affected by corporate transition

PolarityTE (COOL -7.7% ), the former Majesco Entertainment, has posted Q2 earnings, its first quarter as a regenerative medicine company rather than a videogame maker.

The company had acquired the assets of the former PolarityTE after shareholders approved that deal March 10.

Revenue slipped to $259,000, and the bulk of costs came from a $104.7M expense for acquiring intellectual property, leading to a $110.4M net loss ($23.50/share).

The company has $4.8M in cash and equivalents and $1.4M in liabilities (accounts payable).

10-Q