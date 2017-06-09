Eni to open Ghana oil and gas field three months early

Eni (NYSE:E) says it will start commercial oil and gas production at its Sankofa field off the coast of Ghana in July, three months ahead of schedule.

The Sankofa field, which will pump 45K bbl/day, is phase one of the $7.9B Offshore Cape Three Points project that also will produce as much as 180M cf/day of gas by the end of next year.

The project could boost Ghana's oil production to ~200K bbl/day and gas to more than 300M cf/day, according to the state oil company.

Eni holds a 44.4% stake in OCTP, representing the largest foreign direct investment in Ghana's history.