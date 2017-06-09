Spectranetics sets $140M debt refinancing

Spectranetics (SPNC -3.1% ) has announced a $140M refinancing via amendment to existing credit facilities.

The company's new credit facility is a $90M term loan and $50M revolving line of credit, replacing a $60M term loan and $50M revolver with the same financiers.

The term loan's maturity was stretched to March 2021, with its interest-only period moved through June 2019; its interest rate is initially Libor plus 7.15% per year (vs. the previous loan's Libor plus 7.5%). That 7.15% marginal rate will drop to 5.95% if the company shows $12.5M of trailing-six-month EBITDA.

The revolver's rate stays at Libor plus 4.45%.