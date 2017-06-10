Retail sector looks to shake off border tax talk

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows suggested yesterday that Congress move ahead with tax reform without including a border adjustment tax.

The striking public stance from Meadows could be enough to tip the scale against the proposal if other members of the Freeedom Caucus follow suit. The threat of a border adjustment tax has lingered over certain retailers since the U.S. election, and in some cases held share prices back.

Though it's unclear if the statement by Meadows was even partially behind yesterday strong retail rally (Target +4.2%, Dollar General +2.2%, Under Armour +3.4%, VF Corp +3.2%, Hanesbrands +3.6%, Iconix Brand Group +4.6%, Gap +2.4%), there's no question that certain industries will benefit if the wildcard is removed, especially in the apparel and automobile sectors.

