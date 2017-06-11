Microsoft announces Xbox One X for November release

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has unveiled its Xbox "Scorpio" console project in a live presentation at E3 -- officially (confusingly?) called "Xbox One X", out Nov. 7.

It will join the Xbox One and the Xbox One S in the lineup and sport true 4K (8M pixels) and high dynamic range, along with 4K UHD Blu-ray playback and even some liquid cooling.

The console will be fully backward compatible with Xbox One accessories and games. Microsoft says it's packed the new specs into its smallest Xbox ever.

It features a 6-teraflop graphics chip, 12 GB of memory, and 326 GB/second of memory bandwidth.