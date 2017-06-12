G7 holds climate change talks

G7 countries vowed on Sunday to press ahead with climate change efforts despite a rift caused by the American withdrawal from the Paris accord.

"Italy and the overwhelming majority of countries regard Paris as irreversible and non-negotiable," Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti declared.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt attended the first few hours of the two-day summit before returning to Washington for a cabinet meeting.

