Pulse Beverage announces a distribution agreement with Affiliated Foods Inc.

The Pulse Beverage Corporation (OTCQB:PLSB) signed an agreement with Affiliated Foods Inc. to distribute their Natural Cabana Coconut Waters in Texas and the surrounding states of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

Robert Yates, CEO of Pulse, said, “We are very pleased to partner with the premier regional wholesale grocery distributor, Affiliated Foods Inc. who has a great reputation in Texas and surrounding states. We expect AFI to have our coconut water products prominently placed in an incremental 300 additional grocery retail operations within the next 6 months.”

Robert Yates also said, “It speaks volumes about the quality and premium taste of our Natural Cabana® Coconut Waters that bring relationships such as AFI to our doorsteps. We are very pleased to bring our thirst quenching products to consumers in some of the warmest summer territories in the United States through our new partnership with AFI. We are looking forward to announcing our progress into some of these branded grocery store operations in the near term.”

Mr. Yates continued, “Pulse created our Natural Cabana Coconut Waters products to give consumers a better tasting product than our competition offers. We saw an opportunity to be part of a worldwide coconut beverage product market that is expected to yield $2 billion worth of sales by the year 2020 from a $1.6 billion product sales category in 2016. We are excited to be achieving the growth that Pulse deserves in this product category and have new potential channel partners knocking on our door every week looking to distribute our products.”

