Regeneron and Sanofi's Praluent shows significant treatment benefit in diabetics

Results from two Phase 3b/4 clinical trials assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Praluent (alirocumab) for reducing bad cholesterol in diabetics showed the recommended starting dose of the PCSK9 inhibitor enabled the majority of patients to achieve their lipid goals. The data were presented at the 77th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.

Both studies, ODYSSEY DM-INSULIN and ODYSSEY DM-DYSLIPIDEMIA, met their primary endpoints. In the former, patients with type 1 and 2 diabetes receiving Praluent 75 mg every two weeks plus maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of statins experienced a mean reduction in LDL-C (bad cholesterol) of 48.2% from baseline compared to 0.8% for placebo. In the latter, type 2 diabetics receiving the same regimen experienced a mean reduction in non-HDL cholesterol of 43.3% compared to 0.3% for usual care. 64% of participants reached their lipid goals with the 75 mg dose. The dose was increased to 150 mg in patients with non-HDL-C levels at least 100 mg/dL at week 8.

Praluent was generally well-tolerated. The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events were urinary tract infection, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis.

The FDA approved Praluent in July 2015 followed by approval in Europe two months later.