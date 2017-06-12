Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awards Leidos prime contract

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) won a prime contract worth ~$12M by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division (NSWCCD) to provide operational support to NSWCCD acoustic trials and research activities for the Navy's Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility (SEAFAC).

Under the contract, Leidos will continue to provide logistics, operations, and maintenance services in support of Navy and Marine signature silencing programs.

"SEAFAC is among the Navy's most capable undersea ranges requiring highly accurate technical performance from supporting systems. Leidos' innovative solutions enable SEAFAC to maintain a technological advantage in undersea systems to help the Navy remain in a high state of readiness for all acoustic trials," said Leidos Group President Mike Chagnon.

Press Release