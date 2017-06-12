Golden Entertainment acquires American Casino & Entertainment Properties

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announces that it struck a $850M deal to acquire American Casino & Entertainment Properties, which owns the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower (Las Vegas), Charlie’s Decatur (Arizona) and Charlie’s Boulder (Arizona) and Aquarius Casino Resort in (Laughlin, NV).

American is expected to generate approximately $413M in revenue and $103M of EBITDA this year. The combined company would generate approximately $847M inrevenue this year and generate $180M of EBITDA

Golden expects to achieve approximately $18M of annual run-rate synergies post-closing.

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

"This is a transformational event for our company, creating a significant gaming portfolio centered around Nevada-based casinos that, in addition to our Pahrump properties, will include two well-known Las Vegas locals casinos, a destination resort in Laughlin, and the iconic Stratosphere property on the Las Vegas Strip," says CEO Blake Sartini.

Source: Press Release