ChromaDex announces patent license and research agreement with TSRI to identify the role of NIAGEN in treating breast cancer

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces that it has signed a new, exclusive patent license and research agreement with The Scripps Research Institute, gaining access to preclinical discoveries by Dr. Brunie Felding.

Dr. Felding’s patented discoveries include the enhancement of NAD+ metabolism through treatment with NAD+ precursors to potentiate the effects of endocrine therapy in breast cancer, inhibit resistance of breast cancer cells to endocrine therapy, and re-instate sensitivity in breast cancer cells that are unresponsive to endocrine treatments such as Tamoxifen.

The research agreement, if successful, will yield the data and tools required for a clinical trial evaluating a combination therapy consisting of nicotinamide riboside and endocrine therapy in the treatment of breast cancer.