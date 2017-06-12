Cypress Semi Executive Chairman resigns

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) announces the resignation of Executive Chairman H. Raymond Bingham, who will also leave his position on the Board, effective immediately.

The resignation includes a liability release for Bingham and Cypress in any matters involving the lawsuits of founder and former CEO T.J. Rodgers, who was forced to resign last year.

Rodgers, who retains a 3.2% stake in the company, is running a proxy contest to replace Bingham and director Eric Benhamou. Rodgers says Bingham’s position as co-founder of private equity firm Canyon Bridge establishes a conflict of interest for potential Cypress Semi acquisitions in the future.

Rodgers’ victory in a Delaware court earlier this month forced Cypress to delay the annual shareholders meeting as the company was ordered to correct and extend proxy materials before the meeting.

Cypress’ shareholder meeting will now take place on June 20 at 10 am PST.