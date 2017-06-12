Regulus bails on HCV candidate RG-101; shares down 35% premarket

Nano cap Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) slumps 35% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that it will discontinue development of HCV candidate RG-101 due to safety issues, specifically abnormally high levels of bilirubin in the blood. The company says impaired baseline bilirubin transport in HCV patients and the preferential uptake of RG-101 by liver cells contributed to the problem. The FDA placed the IND on clinical hold in June 2016 after a second case of jaundice was observed in a Phase 1 study.

Also, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has informed the company that it intends to terminate clinical development of NASH candidate RG-125 (AZD4076). All rights will revert back to Regulus in 12 months.

AZN is down a fraction premarket.