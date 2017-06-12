Futures start week on back foot

Nasdaq futures are down 0.9% amid a selloff in technology shares following a warning from Goldman Sachs that the sector may be overextended. Dow and S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% .

"A second session of hefty losses for the Nasdaq and U.S. tech sector could spook the markets this week, so if we don't get a recovery then we may see a broader decline in growth assets,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index.

Oil is up 1.3% at $46.44/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1270/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.21%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV