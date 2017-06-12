Foxconn confirms Apple in Toshiba bid, hints at others

Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) CEO Terry Gou confirms last week’s news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is joining the bid for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit, saying that Apple’s board and Tim Cook have approved but not specifying financial details.

Gau says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is close to joining and includes Microsoft, Cisco Systems, and Google among the list of potentially interested investors.

Toshiba hopes to choose a chip unit winner on June 15 if the legal fight with Western Digital doesn’t interfere.

