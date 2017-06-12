Nomad Foods settles legacy tax case

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) announces that it entered into an agreement to repurchase 9.779M shares beneficially owned by funds advised by Permira Advisers at a purchase price of $10.75 per share.

The transaction relates to a final settlement of indemnity claims against an affiliate of Permira of legacy tax matters that predate the acquisition of Iglo Group in 2015.

The aggregate purchase price of ~$105.1M will be funded from the company's cash on hand.

"We continue to have significant cash on hand and financial capacity to execute acquisitions, a strategic priority, and remain encouraged by the positive momentum in our business," says Nomad CEO Stefan Descheemaeker.

Source: Press Release