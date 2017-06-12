Armstrong Flooring completes VCT purchase

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) has closed on the previously announced definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the Vinyl Composition Tile business of Mannington Mills.

"This acquisition remains on track to drive accretive benefits to earnings in 2018 and marks an exciting step in our multi-pronged approach to achieve our medium-term goals," said CEO Don Maier.

Armstrong intends to use its existing plant and distribution networks to accommodate the additional VCT volume from the acquisition in order to drive top and bottom line benefits.