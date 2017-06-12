GTx's enobosarm shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in postmenopausal women with stress urinary incontinence; shares up 14% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) jumps 14% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study assessing enobosarm (GTx-024) for the treatment of postmenopausal women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The data will be presented at the International Continence Society's Annual Meeting in Florence September 12 - 15.

Clinical results from seven patients who completed 12 weeks of treatment with enobosarm experienced a mean 80.9% decrease from baseline in stress leaks, from an average of 5.7/day to 1.1/day. All participants experienced at least a 65% reduction in stress leaks.

Reductions in incontinence episodes persisted beyond the 12-week treatment period (up to five months).

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is October.

Enobosarm is a non-steroidal androgen receptor agonist also being investigated for the treatment of endocrine-sensitive advanced breast cancer prior to chemotherapy.