Bernstein sees PepsiCo as juicy target for Kraft Heinz

A fresh note from Bernstein pitches the idea that PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is a better target for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) than Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

PepsiCo is seen having the right recipe of steady revenue growth, cost-cutting opportunities and an amenable management team. A pairing of PepsiCo and Kraft could also be easier for regulators to swallow due to the minimal overlap (~1.5% of PEP sales) of their businesses.

Bernstein has both PepsiCo and Kraft rated at Outperform.

PEP +0.68% premarket to $116.73. +10.81% YTD.

KHC +0.03% premarket to $90.83. +4.03% YTD.

CL inactive premarket. +15.79% YTD.