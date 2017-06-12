Western Union updates on compliance program

Western Union (NYSE:WU) announces that it successfully completed the secondary recommendations for a border anti-money laundering program.

"The partnership between the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Western Union resulted in a groundbreaking effort to combat illegal enterprises that are funded through money laundering,” notes Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The company says it has increased overall compliance funding by more than 200% over the last five years, and notes more than 20% of its workforce is dedicated to compliance functions.

Source: Press Release