Fibrocell's gene therapy candidate FCX-013 nabs Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) perks up 9% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Orphan Drug-tagged FCX-013, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of moderate-to-severe localized scleroderma.

The designation, the company's second, makes the company eligible to receive a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher after the product is approved. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future product or it can be transferred or sold.