Evercore downgrades four REITs to Underperform

Noting strong outperformance YTD for Essex Property (NYSE:ESS), UDR, First Potomac (NYSE:FPO), and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), analyst Steve Sakwa downgrades each to Underperform.

ESS is higher by 14.5% YTD, WPC by 13.3%, UDR by 10.3%, and FPO by 3.4% - this vs. one proxy's - the IYR - gain of 4%.

Essex and UDR are in the apartment rental business, and Sakwa notes leasing this year has been somewhat better than hoped in NoCal and the Pacific NW, and NYC is also surprising to the upside. D.C. has gotten "mixed reviews."

Source: Bloomberg