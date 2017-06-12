Wipro shares down 48% amidst growth concerns, downgrades

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares are plummeting premarket potentially due to some revelations last week that might have dampened investor confidence.

Last week, Wipro released the 20-F report that included the disclosure that the U.S. election and President Trump could harm the company’s future growth due to Trump’s campaign stances on trade and NAFTA.

Jefferies downgraded Wipro from Hold to Underperform last week due to weak performance and low visibility on both revenue and margin with no change expected soon.

Current analyst standings for Wipro include 5 Buy, 4 Outperform, 19 Hold, 16 Underperform, and 4 Sell.