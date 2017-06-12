Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Argenx SE (Pending:ARGX) initiated with Outperform rating and $33 (65% upside) price target by JMP Securities and Equal Weight by First Analysis.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (133% upside) price target by Chardan Capital.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) initiated with Outperform rating and $185 (11% upside) price target by Credit Suisse.

GI Therapeutics (Pending:GTHX) initiated with Buy rating and $34 (81% upside) price target by Needham; Overweight/$23 by JPMorgan; Outperform by Cowen and Outperform/$31 by Wedbush.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) initiated with Neutral rating with $200 (8% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (280% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.

(NASDAQ:XOMA) initiated with Buy rating and $48 (648% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) downgraded to Equal Weight by First Analysis.