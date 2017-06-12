Uber appoints Nestlé exec to board

Uber (Private:UBER) plans to name Nestlé SA’s Wan Ling Martello to its board, according to the Wall Street Journal. Martello will become the eighth voting director.

Martello is executive V.P. for the Asia, Oceania, and sub-Saharan Africa division of Nestlé and previously served as C.F.O. for Wal-Mart Stores. She also serves as a board member at Alibaba.

Uber has now hired three prominent female employees in the past week as the company undergoes an investigation into widespread sexism and sexual harassment.

Previously: Uber adopts outside recommendations (June 12)