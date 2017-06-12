New premium paper machine at Orchids Paper revs up

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEMKT:TIS) announces the start of its new 100% QRT paper machine in Barnwell, South Carolina.

The premium paper machine has a capacity of 35K tons per year.

The company says machine is an integral part of its strategy to penetrate the ultra-premium tissue and towel market.

The machine is expected to be producing at 70% of production capacity in the Q3 of 2017, 85% in Q4 and 100% by January 1, 2018.

"The new paper machine provides the flexibility to manufacture the highest

quality products at a competitive cost advantage, and increases our ability to diversify our business," says Orchids CEO Jeff Schoen.

Source: Press Release