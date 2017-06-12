Pandora -1.2% amid analyst downgrades

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is off 1.2% premarket after latest analyst action that includes cuts to Neutral at Oppenheimer and Citigroup.

Wells Fargo has cut its price target on the stock to $10, implying 17.4% upside ahead.

FBR, on the other hand, is boosting its rating to Outperform, noting that the company's deal with Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Liberty should shore up weaknesses in capital allocation and deal making. SIRI is 0.4% lower premarket.

Ad-based radio is Pandora's main opportunity, analyst Barton Crockett says; Crockett has a lower updated price target of $11 now, implying 29% upside.