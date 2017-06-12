BSBC of Florida to cover Rewalk exoskeleton for spinal cord injury patients; shares up 11% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) perks up 11% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement that a Florida court has ordered Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida to cover the ReWalk exoskeleton for plan members with a spinal cord injury.

CEO Larry Jasinski says, "The recent Florida ruling is significant and consistent with the growing body of established scientific data that supports the value of exoskeletal walking. We are encouraged by the chorus of experts who are supporting paralyzed individuals in their appeals processes, and heartened by the trend of coverage rulings that continues to increase in states across the U.S. It is our fervent hope that insurance companies will stop this arduous process of appeals and formulate standard operating policies for coverage of all eligible SCI plan members."