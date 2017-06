HQ'd in Washington, NC, First South (NASDAQ:FSBK) has assets of about $1B, loans of $730M, and deposits of $920M.

The combined lender will have $3.2B in assets, $2.2B in loans, and $2.5B of deposits.

First South owners will receive 0.52 shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) common stock for each share of FSBK they hold. It's a deal value of $162M based on Friday's close, or $16.89 per FSBK share - a 16.4% premium to Friday's close.

A conference call is set for 11 ET.