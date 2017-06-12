Wecast lands 51% stake in NextGen Exchange Group

Wecast Network (NASDAQ:WCST) announces that it acquired a 51% stake of NextGen Exchange Group.

The company says the blockchain index exchange will reside and operate under its Wecast Services Group and become an essential component of Wecast's Transactional Finance Product Cloud business.

WCST will purchase 51% of the outstanding capital shares in NextGen Exchange Group from Redrock Capital Group Limited and enter a separate agreement with the Delaware Board Of Trade Holdings to transfer 5% of the stock of NextGen to Delaware Board of Trade Holdings.

WCST +12.55% premarket to $2.60.

Source: Press Release