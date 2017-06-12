Mobileye one step closer to Intel acquisition closing

Autonomous vehicle tech company Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) announcesIn the expiration of the HSR waiting period that was a closing condition of the proposed acquisition of the company by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Intel announced in March the intention to acquire Mobileye for $63.54 per share in a cash deal that was worth over $15B at the time of the announcement.

The HSR waiting period isn’t the final step in the closing process but does make the deal one step closer to reality.

Mobileye shares are up 0.59% .

Previously: Intel-Mobileye deal centers on data (March 15)