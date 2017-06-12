Mizuho Securities downgrades Apple; shares down nearly 4%

Mizuho Securities downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Buy to Neutral and knocks the price target down $10 to $150.

Analyst Abhet Lamba writes that the current levels already have this year’s growth and the upcoming iPhone enthusiasm baked into the price. Lamba expects limited upside to estimates in the near future.

The downgrade follows last week’s Pacific Crest Securities downgrade and Bloomberg’s report that the new iPhone models might have slower speeds due to modem supply issues. Apple was also part of the great tech pullback on Friday.