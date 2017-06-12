FDA accepts Bioverativ's IND for long-acting hemophilia A candidate BIVV001

The FDA signs off on Bioverativ's (BIVV -2% ) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BIVV001 (rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN), an investigational factor VIII therapy for hemophilia A patients designed for once weekly or longer dosing.

SVP Rob Peters, Ph.D., says, “BIVV001 is the first molecule of its kind to fuse four different proteins together to address the challenges of hemophilia A. We are encouraged by our extensive preclinical data which show improved pharmacokinetics that are independent of von Willebrand factor, and look forward to commencing our Phase 1/2a clinical trial later this year.”