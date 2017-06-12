Goldman Sachs reiterates AMD Sell rating; shares down 3.4%

Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating and $10.60 price target on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) after last week’s 13% gains on the news that cryptocurrency miners were causing the company to sell out of graphics cards.

Analyst Toshiya Hari writes that cryptocurrency interest doesn’t always lead to higher shipments and does not see this specialized demand driving EPS, desktop market share, or ASP expansion in any sustainable way.

Hari prefers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for gaming, VR, and data center growth exposure.

Source: Bloomberg

AMD shares are down 3.38% .

