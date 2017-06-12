Bear call from MoffettNathanson on theater stocks

MoffettNathanson Research says it can no longer ignore the dual concerns of Netflix and premium video on-demand on the exhibitor sector.

"While each of these threats is unlikely to pose a material negative impact to near-term financials, we expect these longer-term industry headwinds to pressure the multiple investors use to value exhibition stocks," writes Robert Fishman.

The boutique firm cuts Regal Entertainment (RGC +0.7% ) to Sell and lowers the price target of $17.

Cinemark (CNK -0.4% ) also goes to Sell at MoffettNathanson and sees a price target drop to $33.