Bear call from MoffettNathanson on theater stocks

MoffettNathanson Research says it can no longer ignore the dual concerns of Netflix and premium video on-demand on the exhibitor sector.
"While each of these threats is unlikely to pose a material negative impact to near-term financials, we expect these longer-term industry headwinds to pressure the multiple investors use to value exhibition stocks," writes Robert Fishman.
The boutique firm cuts Regal Entertainment (RGC +0.7%) to Sell and lowers the price target of $17.
Cinemark (CNK -0.4%) also goes to Sell at MoffettNathanson and sees a price target drop to $33.
Sector peek: AMC Entertainment (AMC +1.7%) and IMAX (IMAX +1%) are having a strong day, but are both down over 20% YTD.