Tower REITs drop as Raymond James tempers enthusiasm

Cell tower REITs are lower this morning after Raymond James backed off a bit from heavy bullishness, noting that some earlier optimism has showed up in strong stock performance.

The firm has downgraded American Tower (AMT -1.9% ) and SBA Communications (SBAC -2.1% ) to Outperform, from Strong Buy. It also went to Market Perform from Outperform on Crown Castle International (CCI -0.6% ).

Crown Castle is up 16.8% YTD; AMT is up 21.6% in that time frame and SBAC up 27.2% .

While Raymond James' Ric Prentiss is still long-term bullish, with sector activity increasing amid heavy appetites for mobile data, he wouldn't be surprised if the next catalyst comes via negatives from a Sprint/T-Mobile deal.