Alkermes initiates late-stage study of MDD candidate ALKS 5461

Alkermes (ALKS -3.4% ) launches a Phase 3b clinical trial assessing ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of ALKS 5461 in MDD patients who have not responded adequately to commonly prescribed medicines, including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.

The company says it plans to file its U.S. marketing application by the end of the year. Last year, shares tanked after the company reported that ALKS 5461 failed to beat placebo in two Phase 3 studies.

ALKS 5461 is a once-daily, orally administered formulation of samidorphan and buprenorphine that is designed to rebalance brain function that is dysregulated in the state of depression.

