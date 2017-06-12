Reuters: Microsoft wins Xbox Supreme Court case

The U.S. Supreme Court rules for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a case pitting the tech giant against some disgruntled Xbox 360 owners claiming the console has a design flaw that scratches discs.

The Supreme Court ruling isn’t about the merit of the console suit but rather deciding that the console owners can’t have class action status.

The console owners were blocked from class action formation by a Seattle judge in 2012. When an appeals court refused to hear the case, the owners asked for the case’s dismissal to get the appeals court to offer a decision.

The appeals court did and ruled for the console owners. Microsoft argued against the legality of that maneuver.