Chain store stocks catch a bid

Retail stocks are outpacing the broad market once again, led by the beat-up chain store sector.

The efforts by the Nordstrom family to take the company private and some tamping down of border tax concerns continue to give investors some reasons to be constructive on the sector.

Notable gainers include J.C. Penney (JCP +4.9% ), Kohl's (KSS +2.5% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.4% ), Stein Mart (SMRT +9.2% ), Citi Trends (CTRN +3.6% ), Gap (GPS +2% ), L Brands (LB +4.1% ) and Ascena Retail Group (ASNA +7.3% ).

