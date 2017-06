The major averages are in the red, particularly the Nasdaq, down 0.75% . The broad banking sector (KRE, KBE) is up another 1% though, and nearly 7% since last Monday.

A Fed rate hike is in the cards later this week which should help boost profits for lenders, but the yield curve - already flat - will be getting even more so. And don't flat yield curves tend to presage recessions?

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF