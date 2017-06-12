Sibanye Gold says South Africa wildcat strike continues, 178 arrested

Sibanye Gold (SBGL +0.4% ) says 178 striking miners have been arrested at its Cooke operations in South Africa since the start of a violent wildcat strike last week.

The strike was triggered by worker anger at SBGL's attempt to root out illegal miners, which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and a policy that forbids food in underground operations.

The Cooke operations, which employ nearly 4K underground miners, are marginal and the company says their viability is at risk if the strike becomes prolonged.