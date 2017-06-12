Older media stocks strong in face of tech sell-off

With tech selling off in what many tech investors see as an overdue breather, older-line media is having a moment today.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) is up 2.3% today amid word that it's gotten an early jump on its upfront ad sales. Among other big broadcast nets: DIS +0.6% ; FOXA +0.6% ; CMCSA +0.2% .

Cable nets are having a good day as a group as well: AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) up 2.1% ; Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI) up 1.5% ; Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) +1.2%; Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) higher by 1.1% .

And among news publishers: Scripps (NYSE:SSP) is up 2.2% ; Meredith (NYSE:MDP) up 1.7% ; Gannett (NYSE:GCI) up 0.6% . The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is sitting out the rally for now, flat on the day.

