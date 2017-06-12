General Electric investor call updates

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is hosting an investor call following the news that CEO Jeffrey Immelt is stepping down. Shares of GE were up 3.44% heading into the call.

Updates will be posted below as the call progresses.

11:33 A.M: "The board was deeply engaged in the process."

11:34 A.M: External candidates were considered before John Flannery was picked.

11:40 A.M: Flannery is seen adding leadership to GE's effort to improve productivity, continue to find global growth and grow technology platforms.

11:41 A.M: Flannery thanks Immelt for his contributions to the company before moving on to talk about the "quantum" changes he sees via technology initiatives.

11:44 A.M: He says increased accountability will be one of his priorities. He also indicates that he will take a fresh look at the various GE businesses, implying some cutting will be considered.

11:48 A.M: The Q&A starts with a bang as Barclays asks Flannery how he will balance investors' dislike for conglomerates. Flannery says creating strong shareholder returns is one of the goals of the broad review at GE that he plans to initiate.

11:50 A.M: In response to another question, Flannery says his GE healthcare experience will translate well to how he approaches capital allocation decisions across new industries.

11:54 A.M: Citi asks what low hanging fruit exists for Flannery to sink his teeth into, but he doesn't take the bait. He plans to circle the track a few times before making major decisions.

11:55 A.M: Shares of GE are up 3.45% about 25 minutes into the call.

11:57 A.M: GE sticks by its prior outlook for Q2.

11:59 A.M: Immelt talks again about the deep "value creation" experience of Flannery. It might be the closest that GE is willing to go in saying that breaking up parts of the business will be considered.

12:02 P.M: The call wraps up with Immelt rallying the troops once again.