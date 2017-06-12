Essential smartphone to launch as Sprint exclusive

The first smartphone made by Essential -- the start-up created by Andy Rubin, the co-founder of the Android OS -- will be made available exclusively on Sprint (S +1.5%).
The phone was recently unveiled after heavy speculation and features a magnetic wireless connector for accessories that will include a 360-degree camera.
As for going with Sprint for the exclusive, Essential chief Niccolo de Masi says the company would rather be "where we think the market is going as opposed to where the market was,” though Rubin's friendship with Masayoshi Son, CEO of Sprint parent SoftBank (SFTBY -1%), can't be discounted.