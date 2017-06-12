Snap rolls out new self-serve ad system

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) rolls out a new self-serve ad system that allows potential advertisers to buy video spots directly through the company’s website.

The Ad Manager platform allows advertisers to pay by credit card with prices determined through auction but starting low enough as to encourage small business participation. Snap will still have the final say before ads go live.

Next month, Snap plans to add a browser tool that will help businesses with video add editing.

Businesses will also gain ad insights and advice courtesy of 25 new partners Snap is bringing on board.

Snap shares have suffered recently as investors and analysts have questioned monetization and daily active user growth, but Snap says its uniquely engaged user base can appeal to advertisers.