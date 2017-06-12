Amgen loses bid to delay entry of biosimilars

In a win for biosimilar makers, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rules that the current law does not stipulate a two-tier timing system for 180-day marketing notices to the FDA. Amgen (AMGN +0.1% ), in an attempt to thwart the encroachment of Novartis' (NVS -0.6% ) Zarxio, a biosimilar to Neupogen (filgrastim), argued that biosimilar makers should have to wait until the FDA decided on the marketing application before being able to market the products.

A wave of biosimilars should hit the U.S. market in the next couple of years.

Previously: U.S. Supreme Court to hear suits over biosimilar approval process (Jan. 13)