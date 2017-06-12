Uber CEO to take leave of absence, SVP out of company

Reuters breaks the news that Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence with no comments on the future while Kalanick ally SVP Emil Michael will leave the company.

The Wall Street Journal had news of both likelihoods earlier in the morning, so Reuters treatment of the topics as breaking news suggests confirmations or more news about to follow.

Uber is currently under investigation for sexism and sexual harassment and also has an ongoing legal battle with Alphabet’s Waymo over autonomous vehicle trade secrets.

