Facebook rolls out new "value-based" ad tools

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) launches new marketing tools aimed at better audience targeting for advertisers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Value Optimization tool uses customer purchase data history to estimate how much that person would likely spend at the advertiser’s store in a week. Ads will go to those deemed likely to spend the most.

The second tool is an update to Lookalike Audiences, which compares an advertisers’ customer list to other Facebook users to find similar people according to interests or spending habits. The Value-Based update finds those people most likely to purchase after seeing the ad.

Facebook reported $7.86B in Q1 ad revenue, which was up 51% on the prior year’s quarter.