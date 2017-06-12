Tandem Diabetes advances PLGS algorithm, U.S. marketing application on tap for this year; shares ahead 8%

Thinly traded nano cap Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM +8% ) perks up on slightly higher volume in response to positive results from a small overnight hospital-based study assessing its new algorithm to automatically control the delivery of glucose when a patient has low blood sugar when using its continuous insulin delivery system. The data were presented at the 77th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association in San Diego, CA.

10 type 1 diabetics were started on the company's predictive low glucose suspend (PLGS) algorithm. Low glucose was induced via increased basal insulin overnight. The system successfully suspended the delivery of insulin when continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) values were predicted to be below 80 mg/dL in the next 30 minutes. Insulin delivery resumed when CGM values began to rise. No hypoglycemic events were observed.

CEO Kim Blickenstaff says, “The results from this feasibility study are very encouraging. The IDE for our pivotal trial, which will use the predictive low glucose suspend algorithm on a t:slim X2™ Pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM integration, was approved by the FDA in May, and we look forward to starting enrollment soon. Our goal remains to submit our t:slim X2 Pump with predictive low glucose suspend to the FDA later this year, and we continue to plan for launch of this product in early 2018, subject to FDA approval.”