Sientra takes out Miramar Labs for up to $34M; MRLB down 71%

Medical aesthetics firm Sientra (SIEN +1.2% ) inks an agreement to acquire Miramar Labs (OTCQB:MRLB -71.4% ) for $20M in upfront cash and up to $14M in milestone-related cash, which looks like a bargain compared to Friday's close of $1.40.

Under the terms of the deal, Sientra will pay $0.3149/share of Miramar stock after settling debt and other obligations. Miramar will have the right to receive up to $0.7058/shares upon the achievement of certain milestones.

Miramar's top product is the miraDry system which uses microwave energy to destroy sweat glands under the arms as a way to control sweating.